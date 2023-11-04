The Boston Bruins (9-0-1) will aim to prolong a three-game win streak when they play the Detroit Red Wings (6-4-1) on the road on Saturday, November 4 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which squad we pick to emerge with the victory in Saturday's action on the ice.

Red Wings vs. Bruins Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this matchup expects a final tally of Red Wings 4, Bruins 3.

Moneyline Pick: Red Wings (+125)

Red Wings (+125) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.7 goals on average)

Red Wings vs Bruins Additional Info

Red Wings Splits and Trends

The Red Wings have a record of 6-4-1 this season and are 1-1-2 in overtime contests.

Detroit has earned three points (1-1-1) in its three games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Red Wings recorded only one goal in two games and they lost both times.

The Red Wings have scored three or more goals eight times, earning 13 points from those matchups (6-1-1).

When outshooting its opponent this season, Detroit is 2-2-0 (four points).

The Red Wings have been outshot by opponents seven times this season, and earned nine points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 16th 3.1 Goals Scored 3.64 5th 1st 1.6 Goals Allowed 3 12th 13th 32.1 Shots 30.1 19th 13th 29.8 Shots Allowed 31 19th 20th 15.63% Power Play % 28.57% 6th 1st 97.44% Penalty Kill % 83.33% 10th

Red Wings vs. Bruins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

