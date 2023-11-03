Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wayne County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Wayne County, Michigan this week. Info on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.
Wayne County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Detroit King High School at Grosse Pointe North High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Roseville High School at Grosse Pointe South High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Grosse Pointe, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Detroit Catholic Central High School at Northville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Northville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dexter High School at OA Carlson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Gibraltar, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cabrini High School at Gabriel Richard Catholic High School - Riverview
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Riverview, MI
- Conference: Catholic High School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Ecorse Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Ecorse, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
River Rouge High School at Riverview Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Riverview, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Summit Academy North High School at Flat Rock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Flat Rock, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Saline High School at Belleville High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 4
- Location: Belleville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cass Technical High School at Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 4
- Location: Southfield, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
