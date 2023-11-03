Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Muskegon County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Muskegon County, Michigan? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Muskegon County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Big Rapids High School at Whitehall High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Holton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lawton High School at North Muskegon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: North Muskegon, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
