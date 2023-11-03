Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Marquette County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Marquette County, Michigan this week. Info on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.
Marquette County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Negaunee High School at Gladstone High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Gladstone, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ishpeming High School at Iron Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Iron Mountain, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
