Want to know how to watch high school football matchups in Lenawee County, Michigan this week? We have the information here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lenawee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Hudson Area High School at Whiteford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Ottawa Lake, MI

Ottawa Lake, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Mary Catholic Central High School at Clinton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Clinton, MI

Clinton, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Climax-Scotts High School at Lenawee Christian School