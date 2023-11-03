The Milwaukee Bucks, Khris Middleton included, face the New York Knicks on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 130-111 loss versus the Raptors, Middleton tallied 11 points.

If you'd like to make predictions on Middleton's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Khris Middleton Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (-104)

Over 8.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-128)

Over 2.5 (-128) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+100)

Over 2.5 (+100) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-238)

Knicks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 113.1 points per game last season made the Knicks the 12th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

On the boards, the Knicks conceded 42.0 rebounds per game last season, seventh in the NBA in that category.

The Knicks were the 13th-ranked team in the league in assists conceded per game last season, at 25.1.

The Knicks were the 25th-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 13.0 makes per contest.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.