Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Kent County, Michigan this week. Details on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Kent County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Grand Rapids Christian High School at Forest Hills Eastern High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Ada, MI

Ada, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Berrien Springs High School at Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Grandville High School at Rockford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Rockford, MI

Rockford, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Forest Hills Central High School at Mount Pleasant High School