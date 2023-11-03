Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ionia County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school football matchups in Ionia County, Michigan this week? We've got what you need.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ionia County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Portland High School at Hastings High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Hastings, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.