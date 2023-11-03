Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ingham County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Ingham County, Michigan. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ingham County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Lansing Catholic School at Ovid-Elsie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Elsie, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Catholic High School - Lansing at Ovid-Elsie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Elsie, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DeWitt High School at Mason High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Mason, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Haslett High School at Chelsea High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Chelsea, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.