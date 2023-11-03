Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Dickinson County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Dickinson County, Michigan this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Dickinson County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Ishpeming High School at Iron Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Iron Mountain, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Kingsford High School at Ogemaw Heights High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 4
- Location: West Branch, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Norway High School at Pickford High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 4
- Location: Pickford, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
