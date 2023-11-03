There is high school football action in Clinton County, Michigan this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Clinton County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Catholic High School - Lansing at Ovid-Elsie High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
  • Location: Elsie, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

DeWitt High School at Mason High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
  • Location: Mason, MI
  • Conference: Capital Area
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bath High School at Pewamo-Westphalia High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
  • Location: Westphalia, MI
  • Conference: Central Michigan Athletic Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

