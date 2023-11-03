The Milwaukee Bucks (2-2) hit the court against the New York Knicks (2-3) as 5.5-point favorites on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSWI, and MSG. The matchup has an over/under of 223.5.

Bucks vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ESPN, BSWI, and MSG

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -5.5 223.5

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

Milwaukee and its opponents went over 223.5 combined points in 47 of 82 games last season.

The average number of points in Milwaukee's outings last season was 230.2, which is 6.7 more points than the over/under for this game.

Milwaukee won 44 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 38 times.

Milwaukee finished with a 54-12 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 81.8% of those games).

The Bucks finished 35-6 last year (winning 85.4% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -210 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Bucks a 67.7% chance to win.

Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

The Bucks covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games last season. They covered 23 times in 41 opportunities at home, and they covered 21 times in 41 opportunities on the road.

At home last season, the Bucks went over the total 61% of the time (25 of 41 games). They hit the over in 43.9% of games on the road (18 of 41 contests).

Last season the Bucks scored only 3.8 more points per game (116.9) than the Knicks conceded (113.1).

When Milwaukee put up more than 113.1 points, it was 33-15 versus the spread and 42-6 overall.

Bucks vs. Knicks Point Insights (Last Season)

Bucks Knicks 116.9 Points Scored (PG) 116 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 33-15 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 27-20 42-6 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 30-17 113.3 Points Allowed (PG) 113.1 14 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 34-17 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 37-14 44-7 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 38-13

