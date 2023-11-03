Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Allegan County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Looking to watch this week's high school football games in Allegan County, Michigan? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Allegan County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
White Pigeon High School at Saugatuck High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Saugatuck, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gobles High School at Martin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Martin, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.