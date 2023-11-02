Sam Reinhart and Dylan Larkin are two of the most exciting players to watch when the Florida Panthers play the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, November 2 at 7:00 PM ET.

Red Wings vs. Panthers Game Information

Red Wings Players to Watch

Detroit's Larkin has recorded 11 assists and four goals in 10 games. That's good for 15 points.

Alex DeBrincat has made a big impact for Detroit this season with 13 points (nine goals and four assists).

This season, Moritz Seider has scored one goal and contributed nine assists for Detroit, giving him a point total of 10.

In the crease, Alex Lyon has a .000 save percentage (68th in the league), with zero total saves, while allowing zero goals (zero goals against average). He has put up a 0-0-0 record between the posts for Detroit this season.

Panthers Players to Watch

One of Florida's most productive offensive players this season is Reinhart, with 11 points (eight goals, three assists) and an average ice time of 21:07 per game.

Evan Rodrigues has two goals and six assists, equaling eight points (one per game).

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has eight points for Florida, via two goals and six assists.

Anthony Stolarz (1-0-0) has a goals against average of 1.0 on the season. His .964% save percentage is third-best in the NHL.

Red Wings vs. Panthers Stat Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 23rd 2.75 Goals Scored 4 3rd 9th 2.88 Goals Allowed 3.1 14th 5th 34.3 Shots 30.9 18th 12th 29.6 Shots Allowed 31.4 21st 22nd 14.29% Power Play % 32.43% 4th 31st 67.86% Penalty Kill % 81.08% 13th

