Thursday will feature a projected tight NHL outing between the Florida Panthers (4-3-1, -115 on the moneyline to win) and the Detroit Red Wings (6-3-1, -105 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX.

Red Wings vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Red Wings vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Red Wings vs. Panthers Betting Trends

Detroit has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in seven of 10 games this season.

The Panthers have won 66.7% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (2-1).

The Red Wings have claimed an upset victory in five of the eight games they have played while the underdog this season.

When playing with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter, Florida has put together a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

Detroit is 5-3 when it is the underdog by -105 or longer on the moneyline.

