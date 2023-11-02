The Florida Panthers (4-3-1) and Detroit Red Wings (6-3-1) meet at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, November 2 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX. The Panthers lost to the Boston Bruins 3-2 in overtime in their last game, while the Red Wings are coming off a 4-3 overtime win against the New York Islanders.

Here's our pick for who will clinch the victory in Thursday's game.

Red Wings vs. Panthers Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this matchup expects a final result of Red Wings 4, Panthers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Red Wings (-105)

Red Wings (-105) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Red Wings (+1.5)

Red Wings vs Panthers Additional Info

Red Wings Splits and Trends

The Red Wings have a 6-3-1 record this season and are 1-1-2 in contests that have gone to overtime.

In the three games Detroit has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up three points.

This season the Red Wings recorded only one goal in two games and they lost both times.

The Red Wings have scored at least three goals eight times, earning 13 points from those matchups (6-1-1).

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Detroit has posted a record of 2-2-0 (four points).

The Red Wings have been outshot by opponents six times this season, and earned nine points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 23rd 2.75 Goals Scored 4 3rd 9th 2.88 Goals Allowed 3.1 14th 5th 34.3 Shots 30.9 18th 12th 29.6 Shots Allowed 31.4 21st 22nd 14.29% Power Play % 32.43% 4th 31st 67.86% Penalty Kill % 81.08% 13th

Red Wings vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

