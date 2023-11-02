On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings square off with the Florida Panthers. Is Jake Walman going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Jake Walman score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Walman stats and insights

In two of 10 games this season, Walman has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Walman averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.8%.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 23 goals in total (2.9 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Panthers have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

