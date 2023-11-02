Andrew Copp and the Detroit Red Wings will face the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 2, 2023. Prop bets for Copp in that upcoming Red Wings-Panthers matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Andrew Copp vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Copp Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Copp has averaged 18:08 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.

Copp has a goal in two of the 10 games he's played on the year, with multiple goals in one of them.

In four of 10 games this season, Copp has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Copp has had an assist twice this season in 10 games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Copp goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Copp has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Copp Stats vs. the Panthers

On defense, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 23 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 10 Games 3 5 Points 3 3 Goals 0 2 Assists 3

