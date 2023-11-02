Alex DeBrincat and the Detroit Red Wings will meet the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 2, 2023. Looking to bet on DeBrincat's props? Here is some information to help you.

Alex DeBrincat vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

DeBrincat Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, DeBrincat has a plus-minus rating of +4, while averaging 17:42 on the ice per game.

In DeBrincat's 10 games played this season he's scored in five of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

DeBrincat has a point in six of 10 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

DeBrincat has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of 10 games played.

DeBrincat's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 63.6% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 44.4% of DeBrincat going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

DeBrincat Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 23 goals in total (2.9 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 10 Games 3 13 Points 1 9 Goals 1 4 Assists 0

