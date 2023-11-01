Make sure your friends, family, and mailman know how big a fan you are of the Western Michigan Broncos! Show off your team pride during the next game by wearing an officially licensed jersey, hoodie, cap, or other apparel. Keep reading to learn more about the women's team.

Western Michigan team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Kaitlyn Zarycki 6 16.3 4.7 3.2 1.5 0.3 Maggie Stutelberg 6 11.2 3.8 0.7 1.3 0.5 Hannah Spitzley 6 9.2 3.3 0.2 1.3 0.2 Alli Carlson 6 7.0 2.5 3.8 0.8 0.2 De'Ahna Richardson 6 4.2 3.5 0.3 0.3 0.5 Kaiden Glenn 6 3.8 1.2 0.5 0.5 0.0 Jasmine Elder 6 2.5 3.8 0.5 0.3 0.0 Nile Muguira Orbe 6 1.8 0.5 0.3 0.2 0.0 Artemis Kouki 6 1.3 0.8 0.2 0.0 0.0 Megan Wagner 4 2.0 1.5 3.3 0.3 0.0

Western Michigan season stats

Western Michigan has put together a 3-3 record this season.

The Broncos are unbeaten at home (1-0) and 1-2 on the road, while going 1-1 in neutral-site games this year.

Western Michigan's best win this season came on November 16 in a 54-52 victory over the Youngstown State Penguins.

This year, the Broncos haven't played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

There are one game versus Top 25 teams remaining on Western Michigan's schedule in 2023-24.

Upcoming Western Michigan games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Davenport H 12:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Detroit Mercy H 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Purdue Fort Wayne H 2:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Notre Dame A 6:00 PM Wed, Jan 3 Ball State H 7:00 PM

