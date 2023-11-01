The Michigan Wolverines women (7-2) will next be in action on the road against the Illinois Fighting Illini, on Sunday, December 10 at 3:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Michigan games

Michigan's next matchup information

Opponent: Illinois Fighting Illini

Opponent: Illinois Fighting Illini
Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Location: State Farm Center

Top Michigan players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Laila Phelia 9 15.4 3.6 1.2 1.4 0.8 35.3% (47-133) 25.6% (10-39) Lauren Hansen 9 9.3 2.6 2.9 1.1 0.1 38.9% (28-72) 28.9% (11-38) Jordan Hobbs 9 8.2 4.1 2.1 0.6 0.3 43.3% (26-60) 38.5% (10-26) Taylor Williams 9 6.9 5.6 0.8 0.9 0.2 46.6% (27-58) - Cameron Williams 9 6.3 5.8 0.1 0.7 0.1 57.8% (26-45) -

