Currently 4-5, the Michigan Wolverines' next matchup is at the Iowa Hawkeyes, tipping off at 4:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.
Upcoming Michigan games
Michigan's next matchup information
- Opponent: Iowa Hawkeyes
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Location: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
- Broadcast: BTN
Top Michigan players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Dug McDaniel
|9
|19.4
|3.4
|4.9
|1.2
|0.0
|47.3% (62-131)
|38.2% (21-55)
|Olivier Nkamhoua
|9
|17.0
|6.8
|2.8
|0.7
|0.7
|56.5% (61-108)
|34.5% (10-29)
|Terrance Williams II
|9
|10.8
|4.4
|1.1
|0.9
|0.4
|43.1% (31-72)
|38.6% (17-44)
|Nimari Burnett
|9
|9.3
|4.6
|2.3
|0.8
|0.4
|38.7% (29-75)
|37.2% (16-43)
|Will Tschetter
|9
|9.1
|2.1
|1.0
|0.2
|0.1
|77.5% (31-40)
|73.3% (11-15)
