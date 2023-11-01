Buy Tickets for Michigan State Spartans Women's Basketball Games
With a record of 7-1, the Michigan State Spartans' women's hoops squad's next matchup is at home versus the Nebraska Cornhuskers, tipping off at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.
Upcoming Michigan State games
Michigan State's next matchup information
- Opponent: Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Jack Breslin Students Events Center
Top Michigan State players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Moira Joiner
|8
|14.9
|4.5
|1.9
|0.8
|0.3
|54.7% (47-86)
|43.9% (18-41)
|DeeDee Hagemann
|8
|14.9
|2.6
|4.6
|1.3
|0.0
|57.7% (41-71)
|55.2% (16-29)
|Julia Ayrault
|8
|12.8
|6.8
|2.6
|1.5
|3.0
|52.8% (38-72)
|33.3% (6-18)
|Abbey Kimball
|8
|10.8
|2.1
|2.0
|1.5
|0.0
|47.7% (31-65)
|43.6% (17-39)
|Tory Ozment
|8
|9.8
|4.6
|2.6
|1.6
|0.1
|62.8% (27-43)
|50.0% (8-16)
