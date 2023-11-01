With a record of 7-1, the Michigan State Spartans' women's hoops squad's next matchup is at home versus the Nebraska Cornhuskers, tipping off at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

If you're looking to see the Michigan State Spartans in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Michigan State games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Michigan State's next matchup information

Opponent: Nebraska Cornhuskers

Nebraska Cornhuskers Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Michigan State's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Michigan State players

Shop for Michigan State gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Moira Joiner 8 14.9 4.5 1.9 0.8 0.3 54.7% (47-86) 43.9% (18-41) DeeDee Hagemann 8 14.9 2.6 4.6 1.3 0.0 57.7% (41-71) 55.2% (16-29) Julia Ayrault 8 12.8 6.8 2.6 1.5 3.0 52.8% (38-72) 33.3% (6-18) Abbey Kimball 8 10.8 2.1 2.0 1.5 0.0 47.7% (31-65) 43.6% (17-39) Tory Ozment 8 9.8 4.6 2.6 1.6 0.1 62.8% (27-43) 50.0% (8-16)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.