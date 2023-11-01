The Michigan State Spartans (4-4) will be on the road against the the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Sunday, December 10 (tipping off at 6:30 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues.

Upcoming Michigan State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Nebraska A 6:30 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Baylor N 2:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Oakland H 7:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Stony Brook H 6:30 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Indiana State H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Penn State H 7:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Illinois A 9:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Minnesota H 6:30 PM
Sun, Jan 21 Maryland A 12:00 PM
Fri, Jan 26 Wisconsin A 8:00 PM
Tue, Jan 30 Michigan H 9:00 PM
Tue, Feb 6 Minnesota A 9:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Illinois H 2:00 PM
Wed, Feb 14 Penn State A 6:30 PM
Sat, Feb 17 Michigan A 8:00 PM

Michigan State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Nebraska Cornhuskers
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Location: Pinnacle Bank Arena
  • Broadcast: BTN

Top Michigan State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Tyson Walker 7 20.7 3.0 2.1 1.4 0.1 48.7% (58-119) 32.4% (11-34)
A.J Hoggard 8 10.1 3.3 4.5 0.8 0.1 36.5% (27-74) 21.1% (4-19)
Jaden 8 9.6 5.1 1.1 1.4 0.4 39.7% (31-78) 27.3% (9-33)
Malik Hall 8 8.9 5.3 2.3 0.6 0.4 47.4% (27-57) 16.7% (3-18)
Tre Holloman 8 5.5 0.8 3.1 0.5 0.0 43.2% (16-37) 45.0% (9-20)

