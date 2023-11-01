Where to Get Jordan Love Packers Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't be a half-hearted fan of Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, hats, and more. More details, along with Love's updated stats, can be found below.
Jordan Love 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|176
|300
|58.7%
|2,009
|14
|10
|6.7
|31
|182
|2
Love Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|15
|27
|245
|3
|0
|3
|12
|0
|Week 2
|@Falcons
|14
|25
|151
|3
|0
|2
|23
|0
|Week 3
|Saints
|22
|44
|259
|1
|1
|9
|39
|1
|Week 4
|Lions
|23
|36
|246
|1
|2
|2
|-2
|1
|Week 5
|@Raiders
|16
|30
|182
|0
|3
|2
|37
|0
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|21
|31
|180
|2
|1
|3
|21
|0
|Week 8
|Vikings
|24
|41
|229
|1
|1
|4
|34
|0
|Week 9
|Rams
|20
|26
|228
|1
|0
|4
|7
|0
|Week 10
|@Steelers
|21
|40
|289
|2
|2
|2
|11
|0
Jordan Love's Next Game
- Matchup: Green Bay Packers vs. Los Angeles Chargers
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: FOX
- Favorite: Chargers -3
- Over/Under: 44 points
