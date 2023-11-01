Buy Tickets for Eastern Michigan Eagles Women's Basketball Games
The Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-5) will be on the road against the the Lindenwood (MO) Lions on Thursday, December 7 (beginning at 7:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign rolls on.
Upcoming Eastern Michigan games
Eastern Michigan's next matchup information
- Opponent: Lindenwood (MO) Lions
- Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Hyland Performance Arena
Top Eastern Michigan players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Zaniya Nelson
|6
|10.5
|5.5
|0.7
|1.5
|0.8
|40.3% (25-62)
|20.0% (3-15)
|Cali Denson
|6
|9.3
|2.0
|1.7
|0.8
|0.2
|34.9% (22-63)
|26.9% (7-26)
|Olivia Smith
|6
|8.5
|1.0
|1.0
|0.5
|0.0
|39.5% (17-43)
|40.9% (9-22)
|Tayra Eke
|6
|8.2
|6.7
|1.2
|0.8
|2.2
|46.5% (20-43)
|-
|Lachelle Austin
|5
|7.2
|2.4
|2.2
|1.0
|0.0
|28.3% (13-46)
|13.3% (2-15)
