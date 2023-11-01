The Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-5) will be on the road against the the Lindenwood (MO) Lions on Thursday, December 7 (beginning at 7:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign rolls on.

If you're looking to catch the Eastern Michigan Eagles in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Eastern Michigan games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Eastern Michigan's next matchup information

Opponent: Lindenwood (MO) Lions

Lindenwood (MO) Lions Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Hyland Performance Arena

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Eastern Michigan's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Eastern Michigan players

Shop for Eastern Michigan gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Zaniya Nelson 6 10.5 5.5 0.7 1.5 0.8 40.3% (25-62) 20.0% (3-15) Cali Denson 6 9.3 2.0 1.7 0.8 0.2 34.9% (22-63) 26.9% (7-26) Olivia Smith 6 8.5 1.0 1.0 0.5 0.0 39.5% (17-43) 40.9% (9-22) Tayra Eke 6 8.2 6.7 1.2 0.8 2.2 46.5% (20-43) - Lachelle Austin 5 7.2 2.4 2.2 1.0 0.0 28.3% (13-46) 13.3% (2-15)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.