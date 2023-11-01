If you're a big fan of Eastern Michigan women's basketball, then make sure you look the part by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, hats, and other Eagles apparel. For additional details, keep reading.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Eastern Michigan Eagles jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Eastern Michigan team leaders

Want to buy Tayra Eke's jersey? Or another Eastern Michigan player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Zaniya Nelson 4 10.0 3.8 0.8 1.8 0.8 Lachelle Austin 4 8.5 2.5 2.8 1.3 0.0 Cali Denson 4 8.0 1.5 2.3 1.3 0.3 Tayra Eke 4 7.3 6.5 0.8 0.8 2.8 Olivia Smith 4 5.0 0.8 0.5 0.3 0.0 Kennedi Myles 4 4.0 9.8 2.0 2.0 0.3 Olivia Westphal 4 3.5 1.0 0.5 1.5 0.0 Kyndal Lewis 4 2.8 1.5 0.5 1.3 0.0 Ashley Hassett 4 1.8 1.3 0.0 0.5 0.3 Treasure Thompson 2 2.0 3.0 0.0 0.0 1.5

Eastern Michigan season stats

This season, Eastern Michigan has won only one game (1-3).

The Eagles have a 1-1 record at home and a 0-2 record on the road.

Looking at the AP's Top 25, Eastern Michigan has no games remaining versus ranked teams in 2023-24.

Looking to bet on the Eagles? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Eastern Michigan games

Check out the Eagles in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 North Dakota State A 8:00 PM Sun, Dec 3 North Dakota A 2:00 PM Thu, Dec 7 Lindenwood (MO) A 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Southern Indiana A 2:00 PM Fri, Dec 15 IUPUI A 7:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Eastern Michigan this season.

Check out the Eagles this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.