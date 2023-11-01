The Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-3) will be at home against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on Friday, December 8 (tipping off at 7:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college hoops season rolls on.

Upcoming Eastern Michigan games

Eastern Michigan's next matchup information

Opponent: Oakland Golden Grizzlies

Oakland Golden Grizzlies Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: George Gervin GameAbove Center

George Gervin GameAbove Center Broadcast: ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Top Eastern Michigan players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Tyson Acuff 8 22.8 3.5 2.1 1.1 0.0 52.3% (67-128) 36.4% (16-44) Arne Osojnik 8 9.8 3.1 0.5 0.6 0.4 41.8% (28-67) 39.1% (18-46) Yusuf Jihad 8 8.5 3.0 0.5 0.0 0.6 51.1% (23-45) 56.3% (9-16) Legend Geeter 8 5.6 3.5 0.8 0.9 0.1 47.4% (18-38) 0.0% (0-2) John McGriff 8 5.0 2.9 1.9 0.6 0.0 40.0% (16-40) 35.3% (6-17)

