The Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-3) will be at home against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on Friday, December 8 (tipping off at 7:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college hoops season rolls on.

Upcoming Eastern Michigan games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Fri, Dec 8 Oakland H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 16 Michigan A 2:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Hampton H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Northwood (MI) H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 2 Bowling Green A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Kent State H 3:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 9 Central Michigan H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Miami (OH) A 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 16 Ball State H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Ohio A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 23 Western Michigan A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Buffalo H 3:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 30 Akron H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Northern Illinois A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Feb 6 Toledo H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Eastern Michigan's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Oakland Golden Grizzlies
  • Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: George Gervin GameAbove Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Eastern Michigan players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Tyson Acuff 8 22.8 3.5 2.1 1.1 0.0 52.3% (67-128) 36.4% (16-44)
Arne Osojnik 8 9.8 3.1 0.5 0.6 0.4 41.8% (28-67) 39.1% (18-46)
Yusuf Jihad 8 8.5 3.0 0.5 0.0 0.6 51.1% (23-45) 56.3% (9-16)
Legend Geeter 8 5.6 3.5 0.8 0.9 0.1 47.4% (18-38) 0.0% (0-2)
John McGriff 8 5.0 2.9 1.9 0.6 0.0 40.0% (16-40) 35.3% (6-17)

