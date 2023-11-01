Detroit Mercy (7-3) will continue its 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET, on the road against the Northern Illinois Huskies.

If you're looking to go to see the Detroit Mercy Titans in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Detroit Mercy games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Northern Illinois A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Dec 18 Bellarmine A 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Florida A&M H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 1 Northern Kentucky H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 IUPUI A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 7 Purdue Fort Wayne H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 10 Cleveland State A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Oakland A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 18 Green Bay H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Milwaukee H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 24 Robert Morris A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Cleveland State H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 31 Northern Kentucky A 11:00 AM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Feb 2 Wright State A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 Robert Morris H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Detroit Mercy's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Northern Illinois Huskies
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: NIU Convocation Center

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Detroit Mercy's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Detroit Mercy players

Shop for Detroit Mercy gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Irene Murua 10 12.1 8.1 1.5 0.8 0.6 61.0% (50-82) -
Myonna Hooper 10 8.6 2.4 2.8 0.6 0.0 43.3% (29-67) 38.5% (10-26)
Imani McNeal 10 7.7 3.1 2.3 1.0 0.2 35.9% (28-78) 39.3% (11-28)
Emma Trawally Porta 10 7.2 7.8 1.3 0.9 1.5 51.9% (27-52) 50.0% (4-8)
Amaya Burch 10 6.8 3.7 1.3 0.7 0.1 36.7% (18-49) 43.5% (10-23)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.