Detroit Mercy (7-3) will continue its 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET, on the road against the Northern Illinois Huskies.

If you're looking to go to see the Detroit Mercy Titans in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Detroit Mercy games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Detroit Mercy's next matchup information

Opponent: Northern Illinois Huskies

Northern Illinois Huskies Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: NIU Convocation Center

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Detroit Mercy's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Detroit Mercy players

Shop for Detroit Mercy gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Irene Murua 10 12.1 8.1 1.5 0.8 0.6 61.0% (50-82) - Myonna Hooper 10 8.6 2.4 2.8 0.6 0.0 43.3% (29-67) 38.5% (10-26) Imani McNeal 10 7.7 3.1 2.3 1.0 0.2 35.9% (28-78) 39.3% (11-28) Emma Trawally Porta 10 7.2 7.8 1.3 0.9 1.5 51.9% (27-52) 50.0% (4-8) Amaya Burch 10 6.8 3.7 1.3 0.7 0.1 36.7% (18-49) 43.5% (10-23)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.