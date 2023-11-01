Just because you're relaxing on the sofa watching the Central Michigan game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Show your support for the Chippewas with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Details can be located below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Central Michigan Chippewas jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Central Michigan team leaders

Want to buy Taylor Anderson's jersey? Or another Central Michigan player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Madisen Wardell 5 12.0 5.2 1.0 0.4 0.2 Tamara Ortiz 5 10.8 1.4 2.4 1.0 0.0 Rochelle Norris 5 7.2 8.2 0.4 1.0 2.0 Nadege Jean 5 7.0 4.4 1.2 0.8 1.0 Taylor Anderson 5 6.2 7.0 2.2 2.4 0.6 Tiana Timpe 5 6.0 1.0 1.6 0.6 0.2 Karrington Gordon 5 5.0 1.6 0.8 1.4 0.2 Lisa Tesson 5 4.4 2.8 1.8 0.6 0.2 Desrae Kyles 5 4.0 3.0 0.0 0.6 1.2

Central Michigan season stats

This season, Central Michigan has won just one game (1-4).

The Chippewas are 1-0 at home and 0-4 on the road this year.

Looking at the AP's Top 25, Central Michigan has no games left versus ranked teams in 2023-24.

Looking to bet on the Chippewas? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Central Michigan games

Check out the Chippewas in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Indiana State H 1:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Oakland A 2:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Michigan State A 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 North Dakota State A 8:00 PM Wed, Jan 3 Bowling Green H 7:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Central Michigan this season.

Check out the Chippewas this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.