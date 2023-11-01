Central Michigan (3-5) will resume its 2023-24 men's college hoops season on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET, on the road against the Creighton Bluejays.

If you're looking to see the Central Michigan Chippewas in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Central Michigan games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Central Michigan's next matchup information

Opponent: Creighton Bluejays

Creighton Bluejays Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: CHI Health Center Omaha

CHI Health Center Omaha Broadcast: Fox Sports 2

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Central Michigan's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Central Michigan players

Shop for Central Michigan gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Anthony Pritchard 8 13.5 5.3 5.0 2.1 0.1 48.4% (44-91) 38.9% (7-18) Brian Taylor 8 11.4 6.3 0.8 1.0 0.5 42.7% (32-75) 33.3% (9-27) Markus Harding 6 11.7 4.5 1.5 0.2 1.0 59.5% (25-42) 54.5% (6-11) Paul McMillan IV 8 6.8 1.4 0.9 0.4 0.0 39.6% (21-53) 25.0% (4-16) Jemal Davis 8 5.9 2.1 0.8 1.3 0.1 42.1% (16-38) 35.7% (5-14)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.