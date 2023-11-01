Buy Tickets for Central Michigan Chippewas Basketball Games
Central Michigan (3-5) will resume its 2023-24 men's college hoops season on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET, on the road against the Creighton Bluejays.
Upcoming Central Michigan games
Central Michigan's next matchup information
- Opponent: Creighton Bluejays
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: CHI Health Center Omaha
- Broadcast: Fox Sports 2
Top Central Michigan players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Anthony Pritchard
|8
|13.5
|5.3
|5.0
|2.1
|0.1
|48.4% (44-91)
|38.9% (7-18)
|Brian Taylor
|8
|11.4
|6.3
|0.8
|1.0
|0.5
|42.7% (32-75)
|33.3% (9-27)
|Markus Harding
|6
|11.7
|4.5
|1.5
|0.2
|1.0
|59.5% (25-42)
|54.5% (6-11)
|Paul McMillan IV
|8
|6.8
|1.4
|0.9
|0.4
|0.0
|39.6% (21-53)
|25.0% (4-16)
|Jemal Davis
|8
|5.9
|2.1
|0.8
|1.3
|0.1
|42.1% (16-38)
|35.7% (5-14)
