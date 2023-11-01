On Wednesday, November 1, 2023, the Toronto Raptors (1-0) hit the court against the Milwaukee Bucks (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on TSN and BSWI.

Bucks vs. Raptors Game Information

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo posted 31.1 points, 11.8 boards and 5.7 assists last year. At the other end, he put up 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Damian Lillard averaged 32.2 points, 4.8 boards and 7.3 assists last year. Defensively, he delivered 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Brook Lopez's numbers last season were 15.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 53.1% from the field and 37.4% from downtown, with an average of 1.7 made treys.

Bobby Portis recorded 14.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists, shooting 49.6% from the field and 37% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Malik Beasley's numbers last season were 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 39.6% from the floor and 35.9% from downtown, with an average of 3.1 made treys.

Raptors Players to Watch

Per game, Pascal Siakam put up points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists last year. He also averaged 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Scottie Barnes' numbers last season were 15.3 points, 6.6 boards and 4.8 assists per contest. He sank 45.6% of his shots from the floor.

OG Anunoby posted 16.8 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists per game, plus 1.9 steals (first in NBA) and 0.7 blocks.

Gary Trent Jr. recorded 17.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He sank 43.3% of his shots from the floor and 36.9% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per game.

Dennis Schroder put up 12.6 points, 2.5 boards and 4.5 assists. He drained 41.5% of his shots from the field and 32.9% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per game.

Bucks vs. Raptors Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Raptors Bucks 112.9 Points Avg. 116.9 111.4 Points Allowed Avg. 113.3 45.9% Field Goal % 47.3% 33.5% Three Point % 36.8%

