The Northern Illinois Huskies (4-4) and Central Michigan Chippewas (4-4) will face each other in a clash of MAC foes at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mount Pleasant, Michigan. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Northern Illinois vs. Central Michigan?

Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU

Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Mount Pleasant, Michigan Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Northern Illinois 27, Central Michigan 21

Northern Illinois 27, Central Michigan 21 Northern Illinois has been the moneyline favorite four total times this season. They've gone 2-2 in those games.

The Huskies have played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter in only two games this season, and they split 1-1.

Central Michigan has been an underdog in three games this season and won one (33.3%) of those contests.

The Chippewas have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +180 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Huskies a 69.2% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Northern Illinois (-5.5)



Northern Illinois (-5.5) Northern Illinois has four wins in eight games versus the spread this season.

In 2023, the Huskies are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.

Thus far in 2023 Central Michigan has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Chippewas have two against the spread wins in three games as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (45.5)



Over (45.5) Four of Northern Illinois' games this season have gone over Tuesday's over/under of 45.5 points.

In the Central Michigan's eight games this season, five have finished with more combined scoring than Tuesday's total of 45.5.

The total for the game of 45.5 is 0.8 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Northern Illinois (24.3 points per game) and Central Michigan (22 points per game).

Splits Tables

Northern Illinois

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.1 50.8 45.5 Implied Total AVG 28.1 29 27.3 ATS Record 4-4-0 1-3-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-4-0 0-4-0 4-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-2 1-2 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 1-0 1-2

Central Michigan

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.8 45.8 47.3 Implied Total AVG 29.8 27.7 31 ATS Record 2-6-0 0-3-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 4-4-0 2-1-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 3-0 0-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-0 1-2

