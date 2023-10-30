Shayne Gostisbehere and the Detroit Red Wings will be in action on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New York Islanders. Fancy a wager on Gostisbehere? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Shayne Gostisbehere vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Gostisbehere Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Gostisbehere has a plus-minus rating of 0, while averaging 19:39 on the ice per game.

In three of nine games this season, Gostisbehere has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In six of nine games this year, Gostisbehere has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Gostisbehere has posted an assist in a game five times this season in nine games played, including multiple assists once.

There is a 33.9% chance of Gostisbehere having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Gostisbehere Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have given up 19 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 9 Games 9 9 Points 1 3 Goals 1 6 Assists 0

