For those wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Detroit Red Wings and the New York Islanders on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, is Shayne Gostisbehere a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Shayne Gostisbehere score a goal against the Islanders?

Gostisbehere stats and insights

Gostisbehere has scored in three of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Islanders.

He has two goals on the power play, and also four assists.

Gostisbehere's shooting percentage is 20%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Islanders have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 19 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 23.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

