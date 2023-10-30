Red Wings vs. Islanders: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The New York Islanders (4-2-1) host the Detroit Red Wings (5-3-1), who have fallen in three in a row, on Monday, October 30 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN.
Red Wings vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Islanders (-155)
|Red Wings (+125)
|6
|Islanders (-1.5)
Red Wings Betting Insights
- The Red Wings have been made an underdog seven times this season, and won four of those games.
- Detroit has a record of 1-2 when it's been set as an underdog of +125 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline for this outing implies a 44.4% chance of victory for the Red Wings.
- Detroit and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in six of nine games this season.
Red Wings vs Islanders Additional Info
Red Wings vs. Islanders Rankings
|Islanders Total (Rank)
|Red Wings Total (Rank)
|18 (27th)
|Goals
|36 (1st)
|19 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|28 (24th)
|3 (24th)
|Power Play Goals
|12 (2nd)
|6 (16th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|6 (16th)
Red Wings Advanced Stats
- The Red Wings have scored an NHL-leading 36 goals (four per game).
- The Red Wings' 28 total goals given up (3.1 per game) rank 24th in the NHL.
- Their fifth-best goal differential is +8.
