The New York Islanders (4-2-1) host the Detroit Red Wings (5-3-1, losers of three straight) at UBS Arena. The contest on Monday, October 30 starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Before watching this matchup, here is our prediction for which squad will emerge victorious in Monday's hockey action.

Red Wings vs. Islanders Predictions for Monday

Our computer model for this matchup calls for a final result of Islanders 4, Red Wings 3.

Moneyline Pick: Islanders (-155)

Islanders (-155) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Red Wings (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Red Wings vs Islanders Additional Info

Red Wings Splits and Trends

The Red Wings have a record of 5-3-1 this season and are -1-1 in overtime matchups.

This season the Red Wings registered only one goal in two games and they lost both times.

The Red Wings have scored at least three goals seven times, earning 11 points from those matchups (5-1-1).

When outshooting its opponent this season, Detroit is 2-2-0 (four points).

The Red Wings have been outshot by opponents in five games, going 3-1-1 to register seven points.

Team Stats Comparison

Islanders Rank Islanders AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 24th 2.57 Goals Scored 4 3rd 8th 2.71 Goals Allowed 3.11 17th 12th 31.9 Shots 30.3 19th 29th 35 Shots Allowed 30.4 18th 23rd 13.04% Power Play % 34.29% 3rd 17th 77.78% Penalty Kill % 82.86% 11th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Red Wings vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.