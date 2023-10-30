Dylan Larkin and the Detroit Red Wings will play the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, at UBS Arena. Thinking about a bet on Larkin? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Dylan Larkin vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN

0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -133)

Larkin Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Larkin has averaged 19:22 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +4.

Larkin has a goal in four games this season through nine games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Larkin has a point in eight games this season (out of nine), including multiple points four times.

Larkin has an assist in seven of nine games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability is 71.4% that Larkin goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Larkin has an implied probability of 57.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Larkin Stats vs. the Islanders

On defense, the Islanders have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 19 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 9 Games 3 15 Points 2 4 Goals 1 11 Assists 1

