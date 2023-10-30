The Detroit Red Wings, David Perron included, will meet the New York Islanders on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. There are prop bets for Perron available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

David Perron vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Perron Season Stats Insights

Perron has averaged 15:03 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -5).

Perron has twice scored a goal in a game this year in nine games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Perron has a point in three of nine games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

In two of nine contests this year, Perron has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Perron goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 31.2% of Perron going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Perron Stats vs. the Islanders

On the defensive side, the Islanders have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 19 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 9 Games 3 4 Points 0 2 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

