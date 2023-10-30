The Detroit Red Wings, Daniel Sprong among them, play the New York Islanders on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, at UBS Arena. Prop bets for Sprong are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Daniel Sprong vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Sprong Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Sprong has a plus-minus rating of +5, while averaging 13:33 on the ice per game.

Sprong has a goal in two of nine games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Sprong has a point in six games this year through nine games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Sprong has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of nine games played.

Sprong's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 27.8% of Sprong going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sprong Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have given up 19 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 9 Games 2 6 Points 1 2 Goals 0 4 Assists 1

