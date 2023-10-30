Bucks vs. Heat: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - October 30
The Milwaukee Bucks (1-1) go head to head with the Miami Heat (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30, 2023. The matchup airs on BSWI and BSSUN.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Bucks vs. Heat matchup in this article.
Bucks vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSSUN
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
Bucks vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bucks Moneyline
|Heat Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bucks (-5.5)
|223.5
|-225
|+180
Bucks vs Heat Additional Info
Bucks vs. Heat Betting Trends
- The Bucks' +298 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game) was a result of putting up 116.9 points per game (eighth in NBA) while allowing 113.3 per contest (14th in league).
- The Heat had a -26 scoring differential last season, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in the league) and allowing 109.8 (second in the NBA).
- These teams averaged a combined 226.4 points per game last season, 2.9 more points than this matchup's point total.
- Combined, these teams gave up 223.1 points per contest last year, 0.4 fewer points than the total for this game.
- Milwaukee won 44 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 38 times.
- Miami covered 30 times in 82 matchups with a spread last year.
Bucks and Heat NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Bucks
|+400
|+175
|-
|Heat
|+3000
|+1300
|-
