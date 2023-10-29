Packers vs. Vikings: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 8
The Green Bay Packers (2-4) are underdogs by just 1.5 points as they aim to break a three-game skid in a matchup against the Minnesota Vikings (3-4) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Lambeau Field. The contest's over/under is listed at 42.
The Vikings' recent betting trends and insights can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup with Packers. The betting insights and trends for the Packers can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup with Vikings.
Packers vs. Vikings Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Minnesota Moneyline
|Green Bay Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Vikings (-1.5)
|42
|-125
|+105
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Vikings (-1.5)
|41.5
|-126
|+108
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Green Bay vs. Minnesota Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV Info: FOX
Packers vs. Vikings Betting Insights
- Green Bay's record against the spread in 2023 is 3-3-0.
- As 1.5-point underdogs or more, the Packers are 3-2 against the spread.
- This year, three of Green Bay's six games have hit the over.
- Minnesota is 3-3-1 ATS this season.
- The Vikings have won twice ATS (2-1) as a 1.5-point favorite or more this season.
- In Minnesota's seven games with a set total, one has hit the over (14.3%).
Packers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Aaron Jones
|-
|-
|42.5 (-115)
|-
|-
|-
|Jordan Love
|216.5 (-115)
|1.5 (+130)
|15.5 (-111)
|-
|-
|-
|Christian Watson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|45.5 (-115)
|-
|Jayden Reed
|-
|-
|-
|-
|30.5 (-118)
|-
|Romeo Doubs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|41.5 (-115)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
