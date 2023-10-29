The Green Bay Packers (2-4) are underdogs by just 1.5 points as they aim to break a three-game skid in a matchup against the Minnesota Vikings (3-4) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Lambeau Field. The contest's over/under is listed at 42.

The Vikings' recent betting trends and insights can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup with Packers. The betting insights and trends for the Packers can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup with Vikings.

Packers vs. Vikings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Minnesota Moneyline Green Bay Moneyline BetMGM Vikings (-1.5) 42 -125 +105 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Vikings (-1.5) 41.5 -126 +108 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 8 Odds

Green Bay vs. Minnesota Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV Info: FOX

Packers vs. Vikings Betting Insights

Green Bay's record against the spread in 2023 is 3-3-0.

As 1.5-point underdogs or more, the Packers are 3-2 against the spread.

This year, three of Green Bay's six games have hit the over.

Minnesota is 3-3-1 ATS this season.

The Vikings have won twice ATS (2-1) as a 1.5-point favorite or more this season.

In Minnesota's seven games with a set total, one has hit the over (14.3%).

Packers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Aaron Jones - - 42.5 (-115) - - - Jordan Love 216.5 (-115) 1.5 (+130) 15.5 (-111) - - - Christian Watson - - - - 45.5 (-115) - Jayden Reed - - - - 30.5 (-118) - Romeo Doubs - - - - 41.5 (-115) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

