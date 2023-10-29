Will Jordan Love Score a Touchdown Against the Vikings in Week 8?
The Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings are set to meet in a Week 8 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Jordan Love get into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent statistics and trends.
Will Jordan Love score a touchdown against the Vikings?
Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)
- Love has rushed for 130 yards (21.7 per game) on 21 carries with two touchdowns.
- Love has scored a rushing touchdown in two games this season (out of six).
Jordan Love Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|15
|27
|245
|3
|0
|3
|12
|0
|Week 2
|@Falcons
|14
|25
|151
|3
|0
|2
|23
|0
|Week 3
|Saints
|22
|44
|259
|1
|1
|9
|39
|1
|Week 4
|Lions
|23
|36
|246
|1
|2
|2
|-2
|1
|Week 5
|@Raiders
|16
|30
|182
|0
|3
|2
|37
|0
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|21
|31
|180
|2
|1
|3
|21
|0
