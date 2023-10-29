Green Bay Packers receiver Christian Watson will be up against a mediocre pass defense in Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings are ranked 17th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 224.7 per game.

Watson has racked up 143 receiving yards (47.7 per game) and one TD, hauling in eight balls out of 16 targets so far this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Watson and the Packers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watson vs. the Vikings

Watson vs the Vikings (since 2021): 2 GP / 22.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 22.5 REC YPG / REC TD Minnesota has allowed three opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Vikings have surrendered a TD pass to nine opposing players this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Minnesota on the season.

The 224.7 passing yards the Vikings concede per contest makes them the 17th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

So far this year, the Vikings have given up 10 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.4 per game. That ranks 21st among NFL defenses.

Watch Packers vs Vikings on Fubo!

Christian Watson Receiving Props vs. the Vikings

Receiving Yards: 44.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Watson with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Watson Receiving Insights

Watson has exceeded his receiving yards prop bet in one of three games this year.

Watson has received 8.2% of his team's 194 passing attempts this season (16 targets).

He averages 8.9 yards per target this season (143 yards on 16 targets).

In one of three games this season, Watson has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

He has 7.1% of his team's 14 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Watson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Broncos 10/22/2023 Week 7 5 TAR / 3 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 10/9/2023 Week 5 7 TAR / 3 REC / 91 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 9/28/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 2 REC / 25 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.