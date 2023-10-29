Christian Watson was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Green Bay Packers' Week 8 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). Looking for Watson's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Looking at season stats, Watson has been targeted 16 times and has eight catches for 143 yards (17.9 per reception) and one TD, plus one carry for -5 yards.

Christian Watson Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

  • Reported Injury: Knee
  • The Packers have one other receiver on the injury list this week:
    • Luke Musgrave (DNP/ankle): 22 Rec; 189 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs

Week 8 Injury Reports

Packers vs. Vikings Game Info

  • Game Day: October 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM
  • Live Stream: Fubo

Watson 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch
16 8 143 68 1 17.9

Watson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs
Week 4 Lions 4 2 25 1
Week 5 @Raiders 7 3 91 0
Week 7 @Broncos 5 3 27 0

