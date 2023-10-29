Should you wager on A.J. Dillon hitting paydirt in the Green Bay Packers' upcoming Week 8 matchup versus the Minnesota Vikings, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will A.J. Dillon score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a TD)

Dillon has rushed 79 times for a team-high 255 yards (42.5 per game), with one touchdown.

Dillon also has 59 receiving yards (9.8 per game) on five catches.

Dillon has had one game with a rushing touchdown.

A.J. Dillon Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 13 19 0 2 17 0 Week 2 @Falcons 15 55 0 1 8 0 Week 3 Saints 11 33 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Lions 5 11 0 0 0 0 Week 5 @Raiders 20 76 1 0 0 0 Week 7 @Broncos 15 61 0 2 34 0

