MAC play features the Western Michigan Broncos (2-6) and the Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-4) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Rynearson Stadium. The betting information forecasts a close game, with the Broncos favored by 2.5 points. An over/under of 48 points has been set for the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Western Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan matchup.

Western Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

City: Ypsilanti, Michigan

Venue: Rynearson Stadium

Western Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Western Michigan Moneyline Eastern Michigan Moneyline BetMGM Western Michigan (-2.5) 48 -150 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Western Michigan (-2.5) 47.5 -137 +114 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

Western Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Trends

Western Michigan has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

The Broncos have covered the spread when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

Eastern Michigan has won five games against the spread this year, failing to cover twice.

The Eagles have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more four times this year, and covered the spread in three of those contests.

