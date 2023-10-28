MAC opponents will clash when the Western Michigan Broncos (2-6) meet the Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-4). Keep scrolling for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this game.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Western Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Western Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan?

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Ypsilanti, Michigan

Ypsilanti, Michigan Venue: Rynearson Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Eastern Michigan 26, Western Michigan 21

Eastern Michigan 26, Western Michigan 21 Western Michigan has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Broncos have played as a moneyline favorite of -160 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Eastern Michigan has been listed as the underdog four times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

The Eagles have been at least a +130 moneyline underdog four times this season, but lost all of those games.

The Broncos have a 61.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Eastern Michigan (+3)



Eastern Michigan (+3) In eight Western Michigan games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

This season, the Broncos won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Eastern Michigan has five wins against the spread in seven games this year.

The Eagles have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 3 points or more this year.

Parlay your bets together on the Western Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (48)



Under (48) This season, seven of Western Michigan's eight games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 48 points.

This season, Eastern Michigan has played just one game with a combined score higher than 48 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 42.2 points per game, 5.8 points fewer than the over/under of 48 for this matchup.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Western Michigan

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.6 51.2 51.9 Implied Total AVG 34.8 30 37.6 ATS Record 5-3-0 2-1-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-3-0 2-1-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-6 0-1 0-5

Eastern Michigan

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.1 44.7 47.1 Implied Total AVG 27.9 25.3 29.8 ATS Record 5-2-0 2-1-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-5-0 1-2-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 3-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-0 0-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.