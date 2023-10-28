SoCon Games Today: How to Watch SoCon Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 9
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Week 9 college football slate includes four games involving teams from the SoCon. Hoping to catch every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find info below on how to watch.
SoCon Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Chattanooga Mocs at VMI Keydets
|1:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|East Tennessee State Buccaneers at Furman Paladins
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Mercer Bears at Western Carolina Catamounts
|2:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Citadel Bulldogs at Samford Bulldogs
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
