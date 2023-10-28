College football Week 9 action includes five games featuring SEC teams. Keep reading for up-to-date key players and results.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jump to Matchup:

South Carolina vs. Texas A&M

Week 9 SEC Results

Texas A&M 30 South Carolina 17

Pregame Favorite: Texas A&M (-17.5)

Texas A&M (-17.5) Pregame Total: 51.5

Texas A&M Leaders

Passing: Max Johnson (20-for-30, 249 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Max Johnson (20-for-30, 249 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Amari Daniels (13 ATT, 68 YDS, 1 TD)

Amari Daniels (13 ATT, 68 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Ainias Smith (7 TAR, 6 REC, 118 YDS, 1 TD)

South Carolina Leaders

Passing: Spencer Rattler (20-for-33, 176 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Spencer Rattler (20-for-33, 176 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Mario Anderson (16 ATT, 72 YDS)

Mario Anderson (16 ATT, 72 YDS) Receiving: Nyck Harbor (8 TAR, 6 REC, 59 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Texas A&M South Carolina 354 Total Yards 209 249 Passing Yards 176 105 Rushing Yards 33 0 Turnovers 1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Week 9 SEC Games

No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers at Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Kroger Field

Kroger Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Tennessee (-4)

Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Ole Miss (-24.5)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.